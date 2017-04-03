Work begins on Site C generators

Work begins on Site C generators

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Langley Advance

Political debates on the merits and risks of the Site C dam are quickly becoming academic, with work starting on the turbines and generators for the $8 billion project in northeast B.C. this week. Voith Hydro Canada was awarded the $470 million contract a year ago to design, build, deliver and install six massive vertical water turbines and generators for the third dam on the Peace River, near Fort St. John.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford hires 300 for Canadian connected car research 15 hr is it 400 or 300 1
News Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research 15 hr how many jobs los... 1
News MacDougall: Trudeau show wearing thin, but Cana... 15 hr Stop Statism 1
News BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance Sun need 4 enviroment... 1
News 5 things to remember as Conservative membership... Apr 1 Tory Tory Tory eh 1
News Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar... Mar 31 Ted 1
News Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ... Mar 30 CFUW suppress fre... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,445 • Total comments across all topics: 280,042,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC