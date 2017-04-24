We paralyzed FDR and broke up the Bea...

We paralyzed FDR and broke up the Beatles: The Canadian history CBC's boring documentary missed

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: National Post

In a development that nobody could have possibly predicted, the CBC historical series The Story of Us is so bad that it ended up spurring an apology from the broadcaster. The chief complaint has been that this attempted history of one of the world's most heterogeneous nations wasn't "inclusive" enough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09) 1 hr know 50
News Ex-minister broke ethics 4 hr rambo 3
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 12 hr Lottery Traitors 8
News Canada House gives London, England a taste of T... 13 hr Tim Bit 1
News Like, what's the point of 420? Sat Humphrey Bogart T... 5
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) Sat Halton Hills News 13
News 102 Days of Summer Blog Featuring: Celebrating ... Sat MeanWhile 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC