VIDEO: Ethan Hawke on how his Nova Sc...

VIDEO: Ethan Hawke on how his Nova Scotia connections led him to making 'Maudie'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Ethan Hawke poses during a photo call before receiving a Donostia Award for his contribution to the cinema at the San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) 6 hr Geezer Files 24
News Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13) 7 hr lyme-crusade- 5
News Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa... 7 hr Threat of Rabies 2 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 8 hr forced to be scho... 18
News Ahmed Hussen: How he rose to become Canada's ma... 11 hr more fraud 1
News Candidates are seen on stage during a federal C... 11 hr more fraud 1
News Hwy. 401 through Milton set for major expansion 12 hr Fair trade 4 whom 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,984 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC