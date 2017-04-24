Various firms seek different solution...

Various firms seek different solutions in softwood showdown

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Tension surrounding the latest softwood lumber showdown between Canada and the United States is not just limited to the lumber industries in the two nations. As Canada's lumber companies brace for the expected announcement Tuesday of new import tariffs on Canadian softwood heading into the United States, internal battles within the Canadian industry may prove just as difficult for the federal government to manage as its dispute with the United States.

Chicago, IL

