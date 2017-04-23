Two Canadians the latest addition to U.S.'s most-wanted terrorist list

Two Canadians are the latest addition to the United State's list of most-wanted terrorists that says the men are a threat to American national security and economic interests. The decision to add 24-year-old Farah Mohamed Shirdon and 30-year-old Tarek Sakr to the list of Specially Designated Global Terrorists was published Wednesday in an official register of U.S. government regulations.

