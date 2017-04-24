TV debate marks show time for B.C. el...

TV debate marks show time for B.C. election; parties look to turn on voters

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan, left to right, Liberal Leader Christy Clark and B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver pose for a photo following the leaders radio debate in Vancouver, B.C., April 20, 2017. It's show time in British Columbia's election campaign with Wednesday's debate between the three party leaders offering a high-stakes chance to leave a mark on the campaign with about two weeks to the finish line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe... 5 hr Humanspirit 1
News New CrossWheels service aids seniors in making ... (Dec '09) 6 hr help Joans pension 4
News Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09) 21 hr know 50
News Ex-minister broke ethics Mon rambo 3
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Mon Lottery Traitors 8
News Canada House gives London, England a taste of T... Mon Tim Bit 1
News Like, what's the point of 420? Sat Humphrey Bogart T... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,542 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC