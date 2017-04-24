Trump Slaps Duty on Canada Lumber, Intensifying Trade Fight
U.S. President Donald Trump intensified a trade dispute with Canada, slapping tariffs of up to 24 percent on imported softwood lumber in a move that drew swift criticism from the Canadian government, which vowed to sue if needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe...
|5 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|New CrossWheels service aids seniors in making ... (Dec '09)
|6 hr
|help Joans pension
|4
|Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09)
|21 hr
|know
|50
|Ex-minister broke ethics
|Mon
|rambo
|3
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Mon
|Tim Bit
|1
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|Sat
|Humphrey Bogart T...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC