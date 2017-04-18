Trending Now 20 Mins Ago Huge iceberg in Newfoundland drawing large crowds

Trending Now 20 Mins Ago Huge iceberg...

A tiny town in Canada is drawing crowds because of a giant iceberg that is hovering offshore from the Newfoundland town, Time magazine reported. The residents of Ferryland, with a population of approximately 500 people on the east coast of Newfoundland, are used to seeing icebergs float past their town.

