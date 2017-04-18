Trending Now 20 Mins Ago Huge iceberg in Newfoundland drawing large crowds
A tiny town in Canada is drawing crowds because of a giant iceberg that is hovering offshore from the Newfoundland town, Time magazine reported. The residents of Ferryland, with a population of approximately 500 people on the east coast of Newfoundland, are used to seeing icebergs float past their town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|4 hr
|CBC GEY DOPER NEW...
|3
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|5 hr
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Gerald Blanchard, Canada's craftiest robber, is...
|13 hr
|more robbery other
|1
|New Non-Resident Speculation Tax in Ontario
|13 hr
|where tax cash go
|1
|Milton Mayor poised to become the next Hazel Mc... (Aug '14)
|20 hr
|a taste of Milton
|6
|Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq...
|21 hr
|michael chong pc ...
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|23 hr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC