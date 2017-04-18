Transport Minister promises legislati...

Transport Minister promises legislation on airline passenger rights

36 min ago

In the wake of another controversial case of passenger bumping, federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau reiterated Tuesday that legislation addressing the rights of airline passengers is coming later this spring. Asked to comment about the case of a 10-year-old Prince Edward Island boy who was bumped from an Air Canada flight, Garneau said a bill of rights for passengers would be in place by 2018.

Chicago, IL

