Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations victimized by residential schools
A 17-metre totem pole carved by a Haida Nation hereditary chief is being raised at the University of British Columbia this afternoon. Master carver James Hart says indigenous artists from across Canada contributed to carving the pole, recognizing the extent of the torment that the schools inflicted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things to remember as Conservative membership...
|Sat
|Tory Tory Tory eh
|1
|Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar...
|Fri
|Ted
|1
|Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ...
|Thu
|CFUW suppress fre...
|1
|Milton - political junkie' embraces Parliament ...
|Thu
|CFUW suppress fre...
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|Mar 30
|farmer Joe
|45
|Snow, freezing rain alert for Halton
|Mar 30
|motherisk too
|1
|Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'...
|Mar 30
|Peel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC