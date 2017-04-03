Thousands of students from across Can...

Thousands of students from across Canada to take pilgrimage to Vimy

Thousands of Canadians have started what some are calling a "pilgrimage" to France this week, as the country prepares to commemorate the 100th anniversary of one of its most iconic battles: Vimy Ridge. Among them are 12,000 students who have studied and saved for months to stand in the shadows of the Canadian National Vimy Memorial when the country stops to reflect and remember this weekend.

