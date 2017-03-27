Think twice about campaign promise of...

Think twice about campaign promise of seniors' price index, docs urge Liberals

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

The Trudeau government should tread carefully on a Liberal promise to find a new way of making sure elderly benefits keep pace with rising costs, newly released documents suggest. The idea of a so-called "seniors' price index" arises from a 2005 Statistics Canada study that showed the cost of goods purchased by older Canadians growing faster than the rate of inflation as captured by the traditional consumer price index.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance 8 hr need 4 enviroment... 1
News 5 things to remember as Conservative membership... Sat Tory Tory Tory eh 1
News Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar... Mar 31 Ted 1
News Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ... Mar 30 CFUW suppress fre... 1
News Milton - political junkie' embraces Parliament ... Mar 30 CFUW suppress fre... 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) Mar 30 farmer Joe 45
News Snow, freezing rain alert for Halton Mar 30 motherisk too 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,768 • Total comments across all topics: 280,017,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC