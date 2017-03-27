Think twice about campaign promise of seniors' price index, docs urge Liberals
The Trudeau government should tread carefully on a Liberal promise to find a new way of making sure elderly benefits keep pace with rising costs, newly released documents suggest. The idea of a so-called "seniors' price index" arises from a 2005 Statistics Canada study that showed the cost of goods purchased by older Canadians growing faster than the rate of inflation as captured by the traditional consumer price index.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance
|8 hr
|need 4 enviroment...
|1
|5 things to remember as Conservative membership...
|Sat
|Tory Tory Tory eh
|1
|Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar...
|Mar 31
|Ted
|1
|Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ...
|Mar 30
|CFUW suppress fre...
|1
|Milton - political junkie' embraces Parliament ...
|Mar 30
|CFUW suppress fre...
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|Mar 30
|farmer Joe
|45
|Snow, freezing rain alert for Halton
|Mar 30
|motherisk too
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC