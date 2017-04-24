'Their families are encouraged to kill them': Canada urged to step up ...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not personally spoken out about the persecution of gay and bisexual men in Chechnya - something human rights groups are hoping he will do. Nicole Ireland is a CBC News journalist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O...
|10 hr
|countervailing du...
|1
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|Thu
|Corporate Welfare...
|3
|Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig...
|Wed
|sure
|1
|Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu...
|Wed
|sure
|1
|Ontario Introduces A 15 Per Cent Non-Resident S...
|Wed
|other Markets
|1
|Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe...
|Wed
|nice comment above
|2
|Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Good Comment
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC