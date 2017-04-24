The Populism Project: could border cr...

The Populism Project: could border crossers prompt political shift?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

"Help keep our borders safe," read a recent fundraising pitch from the federal Conservative party - a plea the official Opposition is linking directly to the increased flow of asylum seekers crossing illegally into Canada. Since January, nearly 1,900 people have been intercepted by the RCMP crossing into Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario Introduces A 15 Per Cent Non-Resident S... 3 hr other Markets 1
News Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe... 10 hr nice comment above 2
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) 10 hr Good Comment 15
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... 19 hr r Syrians in Meaford 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 20 hr better call Saul 48
News New CrossWheels service aids seniors in making ... (Dec '09) Tue help Joans pension 4
News Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09) Mon know 50
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC