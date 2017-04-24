The Populism Project: could border crossers prompt political shift?
"Help keep our borders safe," read a recent fundraising pitch from the federal Conservative party - a plea the official Opposition is linking directly to the increased flow of asylum seekers crossing illegally into Canada. Since January, nearly 1,900 people have been intercepted by the RCMP crossing into Canada.
