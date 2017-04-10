Text of Malala Yousafzai's speech Wednesday to a joint session of Parliament
The prepared text of Malala Yousafzai's speech Wednesday to MPs, senators and dignitaries during a joint session of Parliament: Mr. Prime Minister and Madame Gregoire Trudeau, Mr. Speaker, members of the House, members of the Senate, distinguished guests, my parents Ziauddin and Toor Pekai, people of Canada - thank you so much for the warm welcome to your country. This is my first trip to Canada, but not my first attempt.
