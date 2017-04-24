Surrey teen one of 17 students from across Canada to receive the Vimy Pilgrimage Award
Abhayjeet Sachal was one of 17 students, and one of only two from B.C., to attend the fully-funded program in France. Surrey teen Abhayjeet Sachal recently received the Vimy Pilgrimage Award in Europe and on his journey met the Royals during the 100th anniversary Vimy Ridge ceremony in France.
