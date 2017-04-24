Surrey teen one of 17 students from a...

Surrey teen one of 17 students from across Canada to receive the Vimy Pilgrimage Award

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Cloverdale Reporter

Abhayjeet Sachal was one of 17 students, and one of only two from B.C., to attend the fully-funded program in France. Surrey teen Abhayjeet Sachal recently received the Vimy Pilgrimage Award in Europe and on his journey met the Royals during the 100th anniversary Vimy Ridge ceremony in France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cloverdale Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O... 3 hr countervailing du... 1
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) 22 hr Corporate Welfare... 3
News Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig... Wed sure 1
News Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu... Wed sure 1
News Ontario Introduces A 15 Per Cent Non-Resident S... Wed other Markets 1
News Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe... Wed nice comment above 2
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) Wed Good Comment 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,612,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC