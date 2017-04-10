'Surprised, honoured, humbled': Yello...

'Surprised, honoured, humbled': Yellowknifer 1st from N.W.T. on Canada Council for the Arts

Yellowknife's Ben Nind, who's written and produced numerous plays, has held positions with the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre and has years of experience in arts programming in remote northern communities. Yellowknife's own Ben Nind says he's "looking forward to the adventure," of sitting on the board of the Canada Council for the Arts - and, in the process, becoming the first appointee from the Northwest Territories.

Chicago, IL

