Supreme Court of Canada to review 1969 Churchill Falls energy deal
Churchill Falls remains a sore point for many in N.L., because of a long-running contract signed decades ago with Hydro-Quebec. The Supreme Court of Canada, in a ruling released Thursday, says it will review that deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|1 hr
|Churchill-falls-d...
|47
|UPDATED: Celebrate Earth Day by participating i...
|14 hr
|Riverkeeper Doug ...
|1
|Councillor, MP differ on Town's stimulus share (Nov '09)
|17 hr
|leadership--spar
|24
|Mayor Brian Bowman wants David Asper named Winn...
|18 hr
|Foriner
|2
|Tax increase climbs (Feb '07)
|Wed
|Tax on Tax eh
|15
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Wed
|Trumpland
|17
|Toronto homeowners cash out of hot real estate ...
|Wed
|GTA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC