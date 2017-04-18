Supreme Court of Canada to review 196...

Supreme Court of Canada to review 1969 Churchill Falls energy deal

26 min ago

Churchill Falls remains a sore point for many in N.L., because of a long-running contract signed decades ago with Hydro-Quebec. The Supreme Court of Canada, in a ruling released Thursday, says it will review that deal.

Chicago, IL

