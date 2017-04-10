Summerside artist salutes Canada in his exhibition
The Summerside resident has painted Canada's 23 prime ministers, placed them in oak frames and mounted them in a new exhibition in honour of the country's 150th birthday. "It's my salute to Canada," says Schwartz, proudly pointing to the walls of the MacNaught History Centre in Summerside where his oil paintings hang.
