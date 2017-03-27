Struggling New Brunswick looks to mar...

Struggling New Brunswick looks to marijuana for economic salvation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Liberal government, led by 34-year-old Brian Gallant, sees weed as green gold - an important creator of revenue and jobs in a province that badly needs both. It is giving producers financial incentives, has developed a community college program for cannabis technicians, and announced March 24 that marijuana is to be a pillar of its economic strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance 51 min need 4 enviroment... 1
News 5 things to remember as Conservative membership... Sat Tory Tory Tory eh 1
News Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar... Mar 31 Ted 1
News Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ... Mar 30 CFUW suppress fre... 1
News Milton - political junkie' embraces Parliament ... Mar 30 CFUW suppress fre... 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) Mar 30 farmer Joe 45
News Snow, freezing rain alert for Halton Mar 30 motherisk too 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 280,010,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC