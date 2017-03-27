Struggling New Brunswick looks to marijuana for economic salvation
The Liberal government, led by 34-year-old Brian Gallant, sees weed as green gold - an important creator of revenue and jobs in a province that badly needs both. It is giving producers financial incentives, has developed a community college program for cannabis technicians, and announced March 24 that marijuana is to be a pillar of its economic strategy.
