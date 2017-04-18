St. John's man, woman arrested after Saturday afternoon street fight
St. John's - Around 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon Royal Newfoundland Constabulary patrol officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the street in the area of Blackmarsh Road. At the scene they arrested a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man and charged them with common assault.
