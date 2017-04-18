Son not guilty of manslaughter in mother's death
A 20-year-old charged with manslaughter in the death of his North Vancouver mother in January 2016 has been acquitted by a B.C. Supreme Court justice. Justice Elaine Adair entered the acquittal in the charge against Alex Joseph Lefkove April 13. Lefkove was charged with manslaughter in the death of his mother, Christine Grube Lefkove, 58, who died following an altercation at her apartment on East First Street Jan. 25, 2016.
