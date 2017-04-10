Some of what was said Thursday about ...

Some of what was said Thursday about federal government's new pot legislation

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Barriere Star Journal

"The Cannabis Act reflects an evidence-based approach that will protect Canadians' public health and safety." - Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada introduces legislation to legalize marij... 4 hr Hey Hey Hey Ralph... 1
News Senators urge generals to stop being 'cheerlead... 4 hr DND 1
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) 6 hr Frogmouth Trump 25
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 15 hr Awsome 20
News Oakville mayor asks Province to address housing... 20 hr Tall tales 1
News Thomas Hinds Tobacconist, Winnipeg 20 hr SMOKING KILLS 1
News Ask a Cop: Police initiatives target aggressive... 21 hr repeat and share 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,986 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC