Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mountain to reach Canada's Vimy Ridge
Sarah is a reporter working from the Lethbridge bureau for CBC Calgary. She's also worked with the radio morning show The Calgary Eyeopener.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|3 hr
|bad all over
|3
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|15 hr
|Pip
|1
|Remembering Vimy: the battle that helped make C...
|Fri
|Who lived vs died
|1
|Thousands of juvenile chinook salmon to be rele...
|Fri
|HEN eh
|1
|Miller joins fellow MPP Scott in bill calling f...
|Fri
|Rewarding failure
|1
|Partial meltdown of ice core collection a blow ...
|Thu
|Passage to Mars 2016
|1
|Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09)
|Apr 6
|Yell-at-your-mpp
|49
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC