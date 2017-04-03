Soldiers, police and parks staff hike...

Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mountain to reach Canada's Vimy Ridge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Sarah is a reporter working from the Lethbridge bureau for CBC Calgary. She's also worked with the radio morning show The Calgary Eyeopener.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09) 3 hr bad all over 3
News vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg 15 hr Pip 1
News Remembering Vimy: the battle that helped make C... Fri Who lived vs died 1
News Thousands of juvenile chinook salmon to be rele... Fri HEN eh 1
News Miller joins fellow MPP Scott in bill calling f... Fri Rewarding failure 1
News Partial meltdown of ice core collection a blow ... Thu Passage to Mars 2016 1
News Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09) Apr 6 Yell-at-your-mpp 49
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,253 • Total comments across all topics: 280,154,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC