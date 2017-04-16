Six things you should know about Canada before making a trip
O Canada, land of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's equally gendered cabinet, health care for the masses and plenty of plaid. As far as travel goes, you're unlikely to experience culture shock visiting the country - but knowing a few things can make your trip go more smoothly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surge in patients forces Ontario hospitals to p...
|7 min
|was it the Flu shot
|1
|First Ogdensburg Patriot Run deemed community s...
|11 hr
|Know
|1
|In human experiment, Ontario miners say they pa...
|Sat
|Pot of Gold eh
|1
|UFOs spotted across Northern Ontario in 2016
|Sat
|ET phone home
|1
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Sat
|Halton UK
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Sat
|Stop Statism
|2
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Sat
|Clark Cant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC