Rouge celebrates Canada's 150th by fe...

Rouge celebrates Canada's 150th by feeding guests coast to coast

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: CBC News

Rouge Restaurant general manager Mike Burns, chef de cuisine Brian Diamond and chef Paul Rogalski have planned a series of special regionally inspired plates to help celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary. At Rouge Restaurant in Inglewood, they're celebrating Canada's 150th anniversary of confederation the way they do it best - by highlighting ingredients and techniques from provinces and regions across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFOs spotted across Northern Ontario in 2016 3 hr ET phone home 1
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment 6 hr Halton UK 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... 8 hr Stop Statism 2
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... 14 hr Clark Cant 1
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... 14 hr Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Canada introduces legislation to legalize marij... Fri Hey Hey Hey Ralph... 1
News Senators urge generals to stop being 'cheerlead... Fri DND 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,320,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC