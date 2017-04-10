Rouge celebrates Canada's 150th by feeding guests coast to coast
Rouge Restaurant general manager Mike Burns, chef de cuisine Brian Diamond and chef Paul Rogalski have planned a series of special regionally inspired plates to help celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary. At Rouge Restaurant in Inglewood, they're celebrating Canada's 150th anniversary of confederation the way they do it best - by highlighting ingredients and techniques from provinces and regions across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFOs spotted across Northern Ontario in 2016
|3 hr
|ET phone home
|1
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|6 hr
|Halton UK
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|8 hr
|Stop Statism
|2
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|14 hr
|Clark Cant
|1
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|14 hr
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Canada introduces legislation to legalize marij...
|Fri
|Hey Hey Hey Ralph...
|1
|Senators urge generals to stop being 'cheerlead...
|Fri
|DND
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC