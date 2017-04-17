Rising ice, flood waters force Manitobans from homes: Canadian Red Cross
Jason Small of the Canadian Red Cross says 107 people from the Opaskwayak Cree Nation are being temporarily housed in hotels in The Pas about 500 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. Manitoba forecasters issued a flood warning on the weekend for some areas affected by ice jams on the Carrot and Saskatchewan rivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction in the GTA (Jul '13)
|11 hr
|gonna be crazy
|4
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|11 hr
|paths-to-leadersh...
|12
|Surge in patients forces Ontario hospitals to p...
|21 hr
|was it the Flu shot
|1
|First Ogdensburg Patriot Run deemed community s...
|Sun
|Know
|1
|In human experiment, Ontario miners say they pa...
|Sat
|Pot of Gold eh
|1
|UFOs spotted across Northern Ontario in 2016
|Apr 15
|ET phone home
|1
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr 15
|Halton UK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC