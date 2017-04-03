Rescuers try to free dolphins trapped in thick ice as whale also remains stuck
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Residents of a small Newfoundland island were trying to carry several dolphins out of thick ice, while people in a neighbouring bay were monitoring a humpback whale also stuck in thick pack ice. Wabana Mayor Gary Gosine said about six people were on the ice off Bell Island and hoping to lift about seven dolphins, one by one, out of the ice, onto a tarp and into a truck to take them to an area of open water.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford hires 300 for Canadian connected car research
|3 hr
|is it 400 or 300
|1
|Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research
|3 hr
|how many jobs los...
|1
|MacDougall: Trudeau show wearing thin, but Cana...
|3 hr
|Stop Statism
|1
|BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance
|20 hr
|need 4 enviroment...
|1
|5 things to remember as Conservative membership...
|Apr 1
|Tory Tory Tory eh
|1
|Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar...
|Mar 31
|Ted
|1
|Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ...
|Mar 30
|CFUW suppress fre...
|1
