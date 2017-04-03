Rescuers try to free dolphins trapped...

Rescuers try to free dolphins trapped in thick ice as whale also remains stuck

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Residents of a small Newfoundland island were trying to carry several dolphins out of thick ice, while people in a neighbouring bay were monitoring a humpback whale also stuck in thick pack ice. Wabana Mayor Gary Gosine said about six people were on the ice off Bell Island and hoping to lift about seven dolphins, one by one, out of the ice, onto a tarp and into a truck to take them to an area of open water.

Chicago, IL

