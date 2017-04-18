RCMP stopped 887 people trying to ill...

RCMP stopped 887 people trying to illegally enter Canada in March - nearly tripling January numbers

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

New figures released Wednesday by the federal government show the RCMP intercepted 887 people crossing between official border points, up from 658 in February and 315 in January. Of those stopped in March, 644 were picked up in Quebec, 170 in Manitoba and 71 in B.C., with lone crossers nabbed in Alberta and New Brunswick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 7 hr Churchill-falls-d... 47
News UPDATED: Celebrate Earth Day by participating i... 20 hr Riverkeeper Doug ... 1
News Councillor, MP differ on Town's stimulus share (Nov '09) 23 hr leadership--spar 24
News Mayor Brian Bowman wants David Asper named Winn... Wed Foriner 2
News Tax increase climbs (Feb '07) Wed Tax on Tax eh 15
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Wed Trumpland 17
News Toronto homeowners cash out of hot real estate ... Wed GTA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC