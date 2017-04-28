RCMP arrest five, including two Canad...

RCMP arrest five, including two Canada Border Services Officers - Turtle Island News

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Turtle Island News

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigation, working in partnership with Canada Border Services Agency , has led to charges against two Canada Border Services Officers stationed at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The alleged offences include Breach of Trust, Conspiracy to Import a Schedule I Substance, and Importation of a Schedule I Substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turtle Island News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp... 1 hr Mao Sees Tongue C... 5
News David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo... 6 hr Fill Sheegles Wallet 3
News Ontario sticks up for forestry sector 22 hr a little late 1
News 4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O... Thu countervailing du... 1
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) Thu Corporate Welfare... 3
News Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig... Wed sure 1
News Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu... Wed sure 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,650,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC