RCMP arrest five, including two Canada Border Services Officers - Turtle Island News
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigation, working in partnership with Canada Border Services Agency , has led to charges against two Canada Border Services Officers stationed at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The alleged offences include Breach of Trust, Conspiracy to Import a Schedule I Substance, and Importation of a Schedule I Substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turtle Island News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|1 hr
|Mao Sees Tongue C...
|5
|David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo...
|6 hr
|Fill Sheegles Wallet
|3
|Ontario sticks up for forestry sector
|22 hr
|a little late
|1
|4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O...
|Thu
|countervailing du...
|1
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|Thu
|Corporate Welfare...
|3
|Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig...
|Wed
|sure
|1
|Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu...
|Wed
|sure
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC