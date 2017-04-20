Quebec TV producer Julie Snyder to ho...

Quebec TV producer Julie Snyder to host radio show from Iles-de-la-Madeleine

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Quebec television host and producer Julie Snyder is heading back to Radio-Canada to host a radio show on Sundays. Snyder, a well-known talk show host and player in Quebec culture, worked on CBC's French-language network in the 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milton Mayor poised to become the next Hazel Mc... (Aug '14) 28 min a taste of Milton 6
News Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq... 54 min michael chong pc ... 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh... 3 hr Twitter 1
News Like, what's the point of 420? 4 hr TAX the DOPERS 2
News Note with vignette of the right location (but f... 5 hr Cash 1
News Study: More and more college students are tryin... 5 hr how do officers t... 1
News 'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h... 6 hr after the fact 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,103 • Total comments across all topics: 280,459,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC