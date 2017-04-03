Q&A with India's new high commissioner to Canada
India's high commissioner Vikas Swarup shakes hands with Governor General David Johnston at a letters of credence ceremony on March 3, 2017 in Ottawa. The author of the novel that inspired the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire says he's now setting his sights on boosting trade and cultural partnerships with Canada as India's new high commissioner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First H1N1 clinics draw huge crowds (Oct '09)
|7 min
|bad all over
|3
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|10 hr
|Who went and lived
|1
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|12 hr
|Pip
|1
|Remembering Vimy: the battle that helped make C...
|21 hr
|Who lived vs died
|1
|Thousands of juvenile chinook salmon to be rele...
|Fri
|HEN eh
|1
|Miller joins fellow MPP Scott in bill calling f...
|Fri
|Rewarding failure
|1
|Partial meltdown of ice core collection a blow ...
|Thu
|Passage to Mars 2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC