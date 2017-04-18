Q&A: Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara on t...

Q&A: Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara on tapping into her activist voice

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Twin sisters Tegan and Sara are putting their names behind social causes in a bigger way than ever this year. Whether it's championing gender diversity in the music industry or LGBTQ rights, the Calgary-raised duo have turned their pop status into a way to push for change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu... 3 hr NAFTA eh 1
News Home and vehicle break-ins on the rise in rural... 5 hr what SuperJails b... 1
News Slow-learning bees as successful as smart ones,... 5 hr 2 bEE OR NOT 2 bE 1
News Erin O'Toole and Kellie Leitch take divergent c... 9 hr Erin 1
News Construction of outlet mall underway (Apr '12) 11 hr Buzz 4
News Conservative rivals O'Toole, Leitch following d... 20 hr Red 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... 20 hr Red 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,866 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC