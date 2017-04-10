Prof apologizes for complaint against B.C. judge hearing sexual assault case
A law professor who filed a complaint against a British Columbia Supreme Court judge hearing a sexual assault case has issued an apology, saying there were no grounds for the claim. Benjamin Perrin of the University of British Columbia filed a complaint last month with the Canadian Judicial Council based on comments attributed to Justice Peter Leask in a media report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone surveillance technology being used by...
|7 hr
|The Holding Company
|3
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|17 hr
|Geezer Files
|24
|Splash pads are the place to be (Jul '13)
|18 hr
|lyme-crusade-
|5
|Burlington and Oakville women taking Lyme crusa...
|18 hr
|Threat of Rabies 2
|1
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|forced to be scho...
|18
|Ahmed Hussen: How he rose to become Canada's ma...
|21 hr
|more fraud
|1
|Candidates are seen on stage during a federal C...
|21 hr
|more fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC