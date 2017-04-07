Prince Edward Island tables budget with small surplus of $600,000
The Prince Edward Island government tabled a budget with a $600,000 surplus Monday, the province's first journey into black ink in more than a decade. The turnaround from an estimated deficit of $18.9 million at the end of the most recent fiscal year was due to stronger economic performance and government controls on spending, said Finance Minister Allen Roach.
