Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Canada 150 celebration
Governor General David Johnston says they have accepted the government's invitation to undertake a tour. The royal duo will be in Canada from June 29 to July 1. They will travel in Ontario, Nunavut and the Ottawa area, where massive celebrations are planned to mark Canada's 150th birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Provinces' trade deal worth (dry) celebration
|1 hr
|Concrete Phartes
|2
|Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r...
|1 hr
|Buddy
|1
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|1 hr
|Buddy
|1
|Bryan Adams photos to be displayed at Royal Ont...
|1 hr
|Buddy
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|2 hr
|Crawford
|1
|Q&A: Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara on tapping int...
|2 hr
|Crawford
|1
|Canadian exporters must look to U.S. or lose bu...
|7 hr
|NAFTA eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC