Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Canada 150 celebration

Governor General David Johnston says they have accepted the government's invitation to undertake a tour. The royal duo will be in Canada from June 29 to July 1. They will travel in Ontario, Nunavut and the Ottawa area, where massive celebrations are planned to mark Canada's 150th birthday.

Chicago, IL

