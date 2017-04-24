Policy-makers and the public in Canada and around the world are...
Policy-makers and the public in Canada and around the world are eyeing the basic guaranteed income scheme again, buoyed by an evolving labour landscape and technological advances that have left them wondering if today's social services are enough. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume Residents of Hamilton, Lindsay and Thunder Bay areas will be the first Ontarians to receive a guaranteed minimum income as part of a new provincial pilot project.
