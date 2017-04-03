Policy change means women giving birth away from reserve aren't alone

"I'm happy the change has been made but I am shocked that in 2017 we are still talking about women and escorts and pregnancy," one doctor said Minister of Health Jane Philpott speaks with the media during a break in meetings at the Finance Ministers meeting in Ottawa, Monday, December 19, 2016. OTTAWA - Health Minister Jane Philpott says Ottawa will now pay for someone to travel with indigenous women who need to leave their communities to give birth - a change to what she called an "extremely unhelpful" policy.

