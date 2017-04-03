Parks Canada documents suggest tight ...

Parks Canada documents suggest tight timelines for Icefields Parkway bike path

Parks Canada often promotes the Icefields Parkway between Jasper and Banff as "one of the most scenic drives in the world," but a plan to build a bike path along the route has hit its fair share of bumps in the road. Documents suggest Parks Canada has been rushing ahead with the project after receiving federal money in 2016 with a two-year expiry date.

