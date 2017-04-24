Ottawa won't immediately offer forest...

Ottawa won't immediately offer forestry aid package after U.S. duties announced

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Ottawa has talked with provinces about helping Canada's forestry sector, but won't move immediately once the U.S. imposes duties on softwood lumber imports, a government source says. A financial package can't be determined until the federal government studies the penalties that are expected to be announced Tuesday, said an official who declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09) 4 hr know 50
News Ex-minister broke ethics 7 hr rambo 3
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 15 hr Lottery Traitors 8
News Canada House gives London, England a taste of T... 15 hr Tim Bit 1
News Like, what's the point of 420? Sat Humphrey Bogart T... 5
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) Sat Halton Hills News 13
News 102 Days of Summer Blog Featuring: Celebrating ... Sat MeanWhile 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,539,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC