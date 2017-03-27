Ottawa tries again with natural health product consultation

Health Canada is launching a second set of public consultations about a controversial plan to revamp regulations governing self-care products such as natural health remedies, cosmetics and over-the-counter medications. Public meetings to gather consumer and industry input about the proposed changes will begin on Wednesday in Saskatoon and continue in cities across the country for the next three months, said Manon Bombardier, director-general of the department's Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate.

