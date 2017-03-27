Ottawa tries again with natural healt...

Ottawa tries again with natural health product consultation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Health Canada is launching a second set of public consultations about a controversial plan to revamp regulations governing self-care products such as natural health remedies, cosmetics and over-the-counter medications. Public meetings to gather consumer and industry input about the proposed changes will begin on Wednesday in Saskatoon and continue in cities across the country for the next three months, said Manon Bombardier, director-general of the department's Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 things to remember as Conservative membership... 2 hr Tory Tory Tory eh 1
News Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar... 14 hr Ted 1
News Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ... Thu CFUW suppress fre... 1
News Milton - political junkie' embraces Parliament ... Thu CFUW suppress fre... 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) Thu farmer Joe 45
News Snow, freezing rain alert for Halton Thu motherisk too 1
News Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'... Thu Peel 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,972,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC