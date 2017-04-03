Optics on Bombardier executive pay ra...

Optics on Bombardier executive pay raises an opening for Conservatives

A Conservative leadership candidate is warning that allowing companies like Bombardier to receive taxpayer bailouts and then give their executives pay hikes risks stoking populism sentiment in Canada. Michael Chong says that in helping Bombardier, the Liberals should have taken a page from the way the Conservative government helped out Air Canada in 2013, providing funding but with regulations banning special bonuses.

