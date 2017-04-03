Optics on Bombardier executive pay raises an opening for Conservatives
A Conservative leadership candidate is warning that allowing companies like Bombardier to receive taxpayer bailouts and then give their executives pay hikes risks stoking populism sentiment in Canada. Michael Chong says that in helping Bombardier, the Liberals should have taken a page from the way the Conservative government helped out Air Canada in 2013, providing funding but with regulations banning special bonuses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford hires 300 for Canadian connected car research
|12 hr
|is it 400 or 300
|1
|Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research
|12 hr
|how many jobs los...
|1
|MacDougall: Trudeau show wearing thin, but Cana...
|13 hr
|Stop Statism
|1
|BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance
|Sun
|need 4 enviroment...
|1
|5 things to remember as Conservative membership...
|Apr 1
|Tory Tory Tory eh
|1
|Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar...
|Mar 31
|Ted
|1
|Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ...
|Mar 30
|CFUW suppress fre...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC