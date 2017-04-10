Oh, deer: Canadian man tackled by deer
It happened on April Fools' Day, so no one believed him at first, but 25-year-old Cary McCook got run over by a deer. McCook was dropped off by a coworker in British Columbia, Canada, on April 1 when he saw a deer running straight for him.
