Oh, deer: Canadian man tackled by deer

Oh, deer: Canadian man tackled by deer

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

It happened on April Fools' Day, so no one believed him at first, but 25-year-old Cary McCook got run over by a deer. McCook was dropped off by a coworker in British Columbia, Canada, on April 1 when he saw a deer running straight for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 9 min Brexx 17
News Hwy. 401 through Milton set for major expansion 32 min Fair trade 4 whom 1
News CAA opens voting on Ontario's worst roads 7 hr GTA not alone 1
News Province announces plans to expand section of H... 16 hr Hazel 1
News Attention commuters: 18 km of Highway 401 getti... 23 hr Hazelwood 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Sun Denny CranesPlace 7
News vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg Sun Buffy St Marie Rocks 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,069 • Total comments across all topics: 280,217,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC