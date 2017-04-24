Nova Scotia's tall ships visits will ...

Nova Scotia's tall ships visits will be paired with cultural experiences on shore

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

Visitors who come to see the tall ships in Nova Scotia this summer will be getting a lot more than they expected. As opposed to just focusing on the vessels, the 10 ports of call across the province will be showcasing the wonders Nova Scotia has to offer to the world visitors aboard the tall vessels and to those that come to see the ships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents raise concerns about growth (Oct '09) 10 hr know 50
News Ex-minister broke ethics 12 hr rambo 3
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 20 hr Lottery Traitors 8
News Canada House gives London, England a taste of T... 21 hr Tim Bit 1
News Like, what's the point of 420? Sat Humphrey Bogart T... 5
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) Sat Halton Hills News 13
News 102 Days of Summer Blog Featuring: Celebrating ... Sat MeanWhile 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,734 • Total comments across all topics: 280,545,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC