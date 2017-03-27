'Nothing less than mind blowing': Douglas Coupland sets out to capture group portrait of Canada
An iconic Vancouver-based author and artist hopes to capture a three-dimensional group portrait of Canadians for his latest technology project, all while challenging people to think about how technology shapes our lives. "We are making that in Vancouver in my studio, it should be done in about a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things to remember as Conservative membership...
|12 hr
|Tory Tory Tory eh
|1
|Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar...
|Fri
|Ted
|1
|Oakville mayor calls for report on vacant real ...
|Thu
|CFUW suppress fre...
|1
|Milton - political junkie' embraces Parliament ...
|Thu
|CFUW suppress fre...
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|Mar 30
|farmer Joe
|45
|Snow, freezing rain alert for Halton
|Mar 30
|motherisk too
|1
|Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'...
|Mar 30
|Peel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC