New York City makes bid for Canadian tourists amid fears of Trump-driven slump
Visitors view the Statue of Liberty during a ferry ride to Liberty Island in New York on Nov. 5, 2015. New York's tourism industry is worried U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policies are turning off Canadian visitors, and they're heading north this week to woo Canucks and their tourism dollars.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal government's position on Manitoba borde...
|5 min
|fears-of-trump
|1
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|42 min
|Meg
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|12 hr
|Zap
|49
|a Million in Salaries 2 Acton via Lotto 2010 el... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|OLG
|24
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|13 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
|David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo...
|Sat
|Fill Sheegles Wallet
|3
|Ontario sticks up for forestry sector
|Fri
|a little late
|1
