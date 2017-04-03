New Brunswick to provide abortion pill Mifegymiso free of charge
New Brunswick has become the first province to announce it will offer the abortion pill Mifegymiso to women free of charge, a major shift for a province with a history of restricting abortion access. The government said Tuesday it will introduce a program in the coming months that will allow any woman with a valid medicare card to access Mifegymiso for free.
