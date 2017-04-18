New Brunswick pay-for-plasma clinic set to recruit donors for inspection period
A controversial Ontario company that pays people for their blood plasma is set to begin recruiting donors in New Brunswick. Canadian Plasma Resources CEO Barzin Bahardoust says Health Canada has reviewed and approved the processes at their new Moncton collection centre, but inspectors still need to see it in operation before granting a licence.
