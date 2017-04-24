New Brunswick announces efforts to fi...

New Brunswick announces efforts to fight for continued Atlantic...

Read more: Northern Life

The New Brunswick government is calling for an immediate start to negotiations between Canada and the United States to ensure softwood lumber from Atlantic Canada is exempt from countervailing duties. Roger Melanson, New Brunswick's minister responsible for trade policy, says the province will appoint a senior negotiator to represent New Brunswick's interests in Ottawa and Washington on this issue.

