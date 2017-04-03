National Arts Centre unveils Canada Scene lineup
Homegrown artists from the worlds of music, dance and theatre, visual and media arts will converge for the National Arts Centre's Canada Scene festivals which coincide with Canada 150 commemorations. The performing arts centre has unveiled its full programming lineup for Canada Scene, which will take place in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., and feature more than 1,000 artists in 100 events from June 15 to July 23. Among the musical performers slated to take part are Cape Breton Celtic fiddler Natalie MacMaster, Acadian singer-songwriter Edith Butler and Quebec singer-songwriters Ariane Moffatt and Yves Lambert.
